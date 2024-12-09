Toms River Ticket Hits $1.8M Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot In Weekend Lottery Frenzy

The ticket hit a $1,883,824 jackpot in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Friday, Dec. 6, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Monday, Dec. 9. The winner was sold at the Silverton Buy Rite on Hooper Avenue.

The winning numbers were 7, 21, 28, 31, and 38. The XTRA number was 2 and the Bullseye number was 31.

This was the first of two Jersey Cash 5 jackpot wins in back-to-back days. A ticket bought at a convenience store in Paramus won $150,000 on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The stores will receive $2,000 bonuses for selling the winners.

The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot was an estimated $175,000 heading into the December 9 drawing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Toms River and receive free news updates.