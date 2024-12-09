Light Rain 51°

Toms River Ticket Hits $1.8M Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot In Weekend Lottery Frenzy

A lottery ticket worth more than $1.8 million was purchased at a Toms River liquor store, officials said.

The SIlverton Buy Rite on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
The ticket hit a $1,883,824 jackpot in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Friday, Dec. 6, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Monday, Dec. 9. The winner was sold at the Silverton Buy Rite on Hooper Avenue.

The winning numbers were 7, 21, 28, 31, and 38. The XTRA number was 2 and the Bullseye number was 31.

This was the first of two Jersey Cash 5 jackpot wins in back-to-back days. A ticket bought at a convenience store in Paramus won $150,000 on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The stores will receive $2,000 bonuses for selling the winners.

The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot was an estimated $175,000 heading into the December 9 drawing.

