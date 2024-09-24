Overcast 67°

Driver Wanted, Pedestrian Critically Injured In Toms River Hit-And-Run: Prosecutors

Police were searching for whoever critically injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Toms River, authorities said.

The intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Mobile Lane in Toms River, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The crash happened near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Mobile Lane at around 9:38 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Investigators said a car was heading north on Massachusetts when it struck a man and left the scene. The pedestrian was rushed to Community Medical Center and was listed in critical but stable condition.

The car involved in the hit-and-run is believed to be a blue Volkswagen sedan. The car will likely have front driver's side damage and a broken driver's side rearview mirror.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 3790, or the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

