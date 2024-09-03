Motorcyclist Killed In Labor Day Crash In Woodland With Car Making Three-Point Turn: Troopers

James Mansfield, 56, died in the crash on Monday, Sept. 2, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the wreck on Savoy Boulevard in Woodland Township at around 5:37 p.m.

Investigators said a Nissan car was making a three-point turn when it was struck by Mansfield on a Yamaha motorcycle. He was ejected from the Yamaha and pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges or summonses have been issued as of Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The crash remained under investigation.

