Mostly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Motorcyclist Killed In Labor Day Crash In Woodland With Car Making Three-Point Turn: Troopers

A Beachwood man was killed on Labor Day when his motorcycle crashed into car that was changing directions on a Burlington County road, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

James Mansfield, 56, died in the crash on Monday, Sept. 2, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the wreck on Savoy Boulevard in Woodland Township at around 5:37 p.m.

Investigators said a Nissan car was making a three-point turn when it was struck by Mansfield on a Yamaha motorcycle. He was ejected from the Yamaha and pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges or summonses have been issued as of Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The crash remained under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Tabernacle-Shamong and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE