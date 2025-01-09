Barn Engulfed In Flames In Two-Alarm Sussex County Fire: Colesville FD

At 11:39 a.m., troopers and firefighters responded to the structure fire on Coykendall Road in Wantage Township and found a barn fully engulfed in flames, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Due to the amount of fire, a 2nd alarm was tolled, requesting additional manpower to the scene, the Colesville Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Lebron said.

