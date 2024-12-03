Mostly Cloudy 30°

Fire Engulfs Commercial Building In Summit: Authorities

A fire tore through a commercial building in Summit on the evening of Monday, Dec. 2, authorities said.

 A fire on Springfield Avenue.

 Photo Credit: City of Summit
At 7:10 p.m., the Summit Fire Department responded to a fire at 789 Springfield Ave., which houses several businesses, a spokesperson for the city said.

On arrival, crews found the fire in the attic space of the building and extinguished it, authorities said. Crews determined the fire was caused by a malfunctioning exterior light fixture, authorities said.

Damage was mostly contained to the outside of the building and no injuries reported, authorities said. 

