Twerking Porch Pirates Return To Sicklerville Home: 'That's My A** On The Internet' (Video)

The suspects were caught on a Ring doorbell camera at around 6:36 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, the Gloucester Township Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The duo snatched an Amazon package containing $74 worth of glasses and baby items. The theft happened outside a home in the Independence Square Townhomes, behind the Lowe’s and Target.

The footage showed one suspect grabbing the package while the other taunts the homeowner by twerking at the camera. Both left the scene but the victim quickly shared the video on the Ring Neighbors app.

Just two days later, the suspects returned at around 7:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. One suspect lingered across the street while the other approached the camera.

The suspect held up their phone, showing the Ring Neighbors app.

"Come on, dude," the suspect said. "Not cool, bro, come on, not cool... That’s my a** on the internet!”

The suspects then darted back across the street.

About eight minutes later, the second suspect returned alone, holding one of the stolen glasses, which was broken.

"Uh, I meant to give this back," the suspect said, placing the glass on the front step before leaving again.

A YouTube video uploaded by Gloucester Township police showed the suspect who spoke into the camera wearing a hoodie. The sweatshirt had the Oakland A's logo and Hollywood sign, along with the caption "From Oakland to Sac Town, the Bay Area and back down," which are lyrics from the 2Pac song "California Love".

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500 or submit an anonymous on the department's website.

