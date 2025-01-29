13-Year-Old Made Threats Toward Students, Staff On Social Media: Winslow Police

The student made threatening social media posts towards Winslow Twp. Middle School students and staff, Winslow Township police said. Officers immediately notified school officials and additional officers were assigned to Winslow Twp. Schools as a precaution, police said.

The 13-year-old was charged with false public alarm and terroristic threats. At no point were students, staff, or the community in any immediate danger, police said.

