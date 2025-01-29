Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 52°

SHARE

13-Year-Old Made Threats Toward Students, Staff On Social Media: Winslow Police

A 13-year-old Sicklerville resident was arrested at Winslow Township Media School on Monday, Jan. 27 after making threats on social media, authorities said.

Winslow Township Police

Winslow Township Police

 Photo Credit: Winslow Twp PD
Sam Barron

The student made threatening social media posts towards Winslow Twp. Middle School students and staff, Winslow Township police said. Officers immediately notified school officials and additional officers were assigned to Winslow Twp. Schools as a precaution, police said.

The 13-year-old was charged with false public alarm and terroristic threats. At no point were students, staff, or the community in any immediate danger, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Sicklerville-Winslow and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE