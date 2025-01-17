Sewell Business Owner Evaded Thousands In Taxes For Seven Years: Feds

Jose Camilo Perez, Jr., a Sewell resident, pleaded guilty to evading more than $3,400 in taxes at the United States District Court in Camden, Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said.

Perez controlled a company that digitized medical records for hospitals and other healthcare entities, Khanna said. From 2016 through 2023, the business received more than $8,000,000 for the services it performed, Khanna said. Perez attempted to evade the assessment of federal income taxes by cashing checks payable to the business at a check cashing business rather than depositing those checks into the business’s bank account or his personal bank account, and then he used the cash for personal expenses and to pay payroll, Khanna said.

From 2016 through 2023, Perez did not report any of the income he received from the business to the IRS, Khanna said. As a result, Perez evaded income taxes of more than $3,400,000, Khanna said.

Khanna faces a maximum five years in prison when he is sentenced in May, Khanna said.

The tax evasion charge carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fin. Sentencing is scheduled for May 20, 2025.

