Man Arrested After Pointing Gun During Dispute At Firing Range: Secaucus PD

A 35-year-old Jersey City man was arrested and charged after he pointed a gun at another man while at a firing range on Saturday, Aug. 17 in Secaucus, authorities said.

Long Shot Pistol and Rifle

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

At 9:14 p.m., police responded to Long Shot Pistol and Rifle at 375 County Ave. on a report of a dispute between a patron and an employee, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Jonathan Rojas pointed a firearm at the other party during the dispute, Miller said. Rojas was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unjustifiable display of a handgun, Miller said.

He was issued a complaint warrant and was subsequently transported to the Hudson County Jail, Miller said.           

