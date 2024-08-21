Man Arrested After Pointing Gun During Dispute At Firing Range: Secaucus PD

At 9:14 p.m., police responded to Long Shot Pistol and Rifle at 375 County Ave. on a report of a dispute between a patron and an employee, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Jonathan Rojas pointed a firearm at the other party during the dispute, Miller said. Rojas was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unjustifiable display of a handgun, Miller said.

He was issued a complaint warrant and was subsequently transported to the Hudson County Jail, Miller said.

