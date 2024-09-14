Man Killed By Train In Red Bank

The crash happened at the Monmouth Street crossing in Red Bank and involved North Jersey Coast Line train 7240, according to an NJ Transit Media Relations Director John Chartier.

The train left New York Penn Station at 12:07 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Long Branch at 1:38 p.m. The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m., Chartier said.

No injuries were reported to the 600 passengers and crew on board the train. Service was briefly suspended. Customers may experience residual delays. New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Red Bank and receive free news updates.