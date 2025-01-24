One Injured After Readington Home Engulfed In Flames: Police

At 6:41pm, officers were dispatched to a fire in a residence on Roosevelt Road, Readington police said. The occupants of the home were able to remove themselves prior to the arrival of emergency services, police said. One of the occupants suffered minor injuries and was transported to Hunterdon Medical Center, police said. The residence remains uninhabitable as a result of the fire, police said.

Fire companies from Whitehouse, Readington, Three Bridges, Lebanon, High Bridge, and Oldwick responded and extinguished the fire, police said.

The source of the fire appears to be accidental, police said. Detectives from the Readington Township Police Department and Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office are investigating further, police said.

