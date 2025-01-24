Princeton Pharmacist Convicted Of Illegally Distributing Oxy From Trenton Pharmacy: Feds

Between 2014 and 2017, Florence Ndbubizu was the co-owner and pharmacist-in-charge of Healthcare Pharmacy in Trenton, Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said. She and her employee conspirators, acting at her direction, filled fraudulent prescriptions outside the usual course of professional practice, knowing that the drugs would not be used for a legitimate medical purpose, but instead would be illegally diverted, including to street-level drug dealers, Khanna said.

Ndubizu, operating a single-location pharmacy, purchased and distributed millions of dosage units of oxycodone until the Drug Enforcement Administration suspended the pharmacy's registration, Khanna said.

The pharmacist diverted oxycodone pills and then evaded state and federal reporting requirements by manipulating the pharmacy’s records, Khanna said. The DEA conducted an audit of Healthcare Pharmacy’s inventory and found that between April 2015 and August 2017 alone, Ndubizu and Healthcare Pharmacy diverted more than 64,000 oxycodone pills.

Ndubizu was convicted of two counts of an indictment charging her with conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense Schedule II controlled substances, including oxycodone, between 2014 and 2017 and maintaining a premises for the illegal distribution of controlled substances, Khanna said. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, Khanna said.

Ndubizu’s husband, Gordian A. Ndubizu, the co-owner of Healthcare Pharmacy, was separately convicted of tax evasion offenses after a jury trial in August 2024. Gordian A. Ndubizu was not charged with controlled substance offenses.

