Teen On Bicycle Suffers Serious Injuries In Pittsgrove Crash, Troopers Say

A teen riding a bicycle was seriously injured when they were hit by a car in Pittsgrove, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP).

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
The 14-year-old was struck on County Route 553 on Tuesday, Aug. 27, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 27.7 at around 11:35 a.m.

Investigators said the teen left a parking lot and didn't yield to traffic. The Audi was traveling north and crashed into the bicycle.

The teen was brought to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. No one in the Audi was injured.

The crash remained under investigation.

