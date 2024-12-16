Pennsauken Man, 76, Who Sexually Assaulted 10-Year-Old Sentenced: Prosecutors

Joseph Jackson, 76, was sentenced on Friday, Dec. 13 to 14 years in state prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said in a news release. He was convicted on Friday, June 28 of two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The victim testified that the assaults took place at Jackson's home in Pennsauken between April and December of 2018. They also happened in Riverton in November and December of 2018.

Jackson must serve more than 11 years in prison before he can be eligible for parole.

Upon his release, Jackson will have to register as a sex offender and he'll receive lifetime parole supervision.

