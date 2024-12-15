Browns Mills Man Killed In Backyard ATV Crash In Pemberton, Police Say

Officers from the Pemberton Township Police Department responded to a home on Ridge Road in Browns Mills at 11:31 a.m. after receiving reports of a serious motor vehicle accident.

Investigators said the driver, identified as Michael L. Cline, 49, of Browns Mills, was operating a 2020 Polaris Ranger all-terrain vehicle in the backyard of the home at the time of the crash.

"Cline was traveling in the backyard of the residence when it struck two separate logs," police said. "Cline was ejected from the vehicle, and the vehicle overturned onto its side, landing on top of him."

Cline was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

The incident is being investigated by the Pemberton Township Traffic Safety Unit. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed it to call the department at (609) 894-3310.

No further details were available as of Sat. afternoon.

