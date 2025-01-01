Partly Cloudy 50°

Windows Broken, Rescues Made In Major New Year's Eve Passaic Fire, Mayor Says

A serious fire broke out on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2024, engulfing an apartment building in Passaic, city officials said.

Madison Street fire in Passaic.

 Photo Credit: Mayor Hector Lora
Photo Credit: Mayor Hector Lora
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The blaze prompted dramatic rescues as firefighters worked tirelessly, breaking windows to help trapped residents escape at the corner of Madison and Gregory Streets in Passaic, according to Mayor Hector Lora.

“Rescues are ongoing,” Lora said. “Windows are being broken open so people can get out.”

Several individuals were transported to local hospitals and treated for smoke inhalation, Lora said. Emergency crews remained on the scene late into the night to bring the fire under control and ensure everyone’s safety.

Further details, including the cause of the fire, remain under investigation.

