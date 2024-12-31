Brooklyn’s Wild XMas Eve Ice Adventure: Parsippany Dog Rescued After Hours On Frozen Lake

Police, firefighters and the community worked together to help rescue a dog that ended up on a frozen lake on Tuesday, Dec. 24, authorities said.

At 10:03 a.m., officers responded to a report of a dog that ran from its dog sitter and ended up on Lake Parsippany, which had frozen, Parsippany police said. Offices and firefighter attempted to retrieve Brooklyn, but were unsuccessful in retrieving her from the ice despite multiple attempts, police said.

The Morris County Office of Emergency Management provided a drone to use in an attempt to guide Brooklyn to the shoreline, but the stubborn dog remained on the ice, police said. A Good Samaritan used used their personal drone to attach a piece of chicken in an attempt to lure Brooklyn off the ice, which was unsuccessful, police said.

One of the officers was eventually able to lure Brooklyn to the shoreline, but she ran away once on land, police said.

On Christmas morning, officers responded to a Jacksonville Rd. residence on a report of Brooklyn being spotted on the property, police said. Officers were able to corner her on the steps of the residence and finally return her to her owners, police said.

Brooklyn was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

