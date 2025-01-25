Old Bridge Driver With Glass Of Wine In Brand-New Volvo Was More 2X Legal Limit: Cops (Video)

The footage showing the Dec. 20, 2024 arrest of Dana Colonna in Red Bank has been published by Transparency Bodycam on YouTube. The video shows Red Bank Officer Christopher Fuentes initiating the stop near Volcafe on Bridge Ave., in which Colonna tells him that she was driving a brand-new Volvo and was fighting with her boyfriend.

Colonna admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the evening after visiting Gabriella’s Italian Steakhouse in Red Bank.

According to police, Fuentes detected the odor of alcohol and observed signs of impairment. Colonna struggled to locate her documents and failed field sobriety tests, including the Walk and Turn and One Leg Stand exercises. A glass of wine was also found in her vehicle.

Colonna was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and her vehicle was impounded under John’s Law, which mandates a 12-hour hold for cars operated by individuals charged with DUI.

At the Red Bank Police Department, Colonna agreed to a breath test, which revealed a BAC of 0.205%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%. She was issued multiple summonses, including operating under the influence, open container, failure to signal, and failure to possess proper documents including her driver's license, registration, and insurance.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of making responsible choices and the consequences of impaired driving.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Old Bridge and receive free news updates.