Justin McGhee, of Ocean Township — who is the head coach of the girls' basketball team— started the relationship with the student late last year, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. The student is under the age of 18, Santiago said.

McGhee has been placed on administrative leave by Middletown High School North, Santiago said. He was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

McGhee's social media pages indicate he is a married father of two. His LinkedIn page shows that he is a speed and strength coach at the Parisi School in Manasquan. He studied exercise science at Montclair State University and earned his master's in educational administration from the University of Scranton.

