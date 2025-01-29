Fair 47°

Middletown HS Basketball Coach Justin McGhee Arrested

A 35-year-old teacher and Middletown High School North basketball coach was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student on Tuesday, Jan. 28, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Justin McGhee LinkedIn
Sam Barron

Justin McGhee, of Ocean Township — who is the head coach of the girls' basketball team— started the relationship with the student late last year, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. The student is under the age of 18, Santiago said.

McGhee has been placed on administrative leave by Middletown High School North, Santiago said. He was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

McGhee's social media pages indicate he is a married father of two. His LinkedIn page shows that he is a speed and strength coach at the Parisi School in Manasquan. He studied exercise science at Montclair State University and earned his master's in educational administration from the University of Scranton.

