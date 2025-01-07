Woman Bitten By Rabid Raccoon: Hunterdon County Health Department

The woman was bitten at a residence on Penwell Road in Lebanon Township as she attempted to leave, Lebanon Township said. The woman drove herself to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The raccoon was located and tested positive for rabies on Friday, Jan. 3, the Hunterdon County Health Department said..

Area residents who may have had contact with this raccoon any time between Thursday Dec. 19 through Jan. 2 should notify their primary care physician immediately or the Hunterdon Medical Center Emergency Room to discuss concerns of possible exposure and the need for post exposure prophylaxis treatment, health officials said.

The Hunterdon County Health Department is working with individuals exposed and they are seeking medical treatment to prevent rabies, officials said.

