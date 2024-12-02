Bork was hit by a southbound vehicle on County Road 513 at the intersection of Larrison Avenue last Wednesday, Nov. 28, according to the High Bridge Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office. Bork was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center, where he later died, officials said.

Bork was born in Montclair in 1944 and graduated West Essex High School, according to his obituary from the Scarponi Funeral Home website. He served in the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star medal and was in the National Guard for 26 years, according to his obituary.

Bork served in the New Jersey State Police for 16 years in their Marine Law Enforcement bureau and also spent eight years as a New Jersey State Park policeman, his obituary reads. He had spent the last 19 years as a crossing guard in High Bridge and served in the High Bridge Fire Department for 44 years, his obituary reads.

He also was involved in the Boy Scouts for over 25 years and enjoyed hiking, camping, boating, skiing, fishing hunting and shooting, according to his obituary. He also rooted on the Mets and Jets, his obituary reads.

Bork is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lauren, his two songs, Jonathan and Larry, his two grandchildren, Acadia and Franklin and his brother, Paul, according to his obituary.

