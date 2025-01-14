Man Charged With Shooting North Bergen Resident In Head: Prosecutor

On Monday, Dec. 9 at 3:30 p.m., the North Bergen Police Department found Juan Moyet's lifeless body inside a second-floor residence at 9028 Palisade Plaza, Hudson County Prosecutor Ether Suarez said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, a post-mortem exam was conducted that determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head, Suarez said.

Henry Delgado is charged with murder, disturbing/desecrating human remains and numerous weapons offenses, Suarez said.

He was arrested at a residence in Union City and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

