Firefighters Repel Down Building For Daring Rescue: North Bergen Mayor

At 10 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at the Stonehenge building on the 28th floor of 8200 Blvd. East, North Bergen police said. The fire was confined to a single unit, North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco said.

"The North Hudson Regional Fire Department's prompt response effectively prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent units," Sacco said.

To rescue an individual on the 28th floor, firefighters repelled down from the 29th floor, Sacco said. The resident was safely transported to a hospital out of caution, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Bergen-Guttenberg and receive free news updates.