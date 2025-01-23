Fair 26°

Firefighters Repel Down Building For Daring Rescue: North Bergen Mayor

One person was hospitalized after a high rise fire produced a daring rescue in North Bergen on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Mayor Nicholas Sacco
Sam Barron

At 10 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at the Stonehenge building on the 28th floor of 8200 Blvd. East, North Bergen police said. The fire was confined to a single unit, North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco said.

"The North Hudson Regional Fire Department's prompt response effectively prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent units," Sacco said.

To rescue an individual on the 28th floor, firefighters repelled down from the 29th floor, Sacco said.  The resident was safely transported to a hospital out of caution, police said.

