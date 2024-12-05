Newton Man Sexually Assaulted Child: Sussex County Prosecutor

Xavier Izquierdo was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 29 following an investigation by Newton Police Department and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray, Chief of Detectives Thomas McCormick, and Newton Police Department Acting Chief Joseph D’Annibale said.

Izquierdo faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child by causing or permitting a child to be portrayed in a sexually suggestive manner, endangering the welfare of a child by possession of child sexual exploitation or abuse material, and one count of aggravate criminal sexual contact, authorities sai.

Izquierdo remains detained, authorities said.

