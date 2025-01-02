Newton Kitten Rescued From Bird Attack Finds Forever Home

Pickle was brought to the Newton Animal Control in November after a Good Samaritan saw her being attacked by birds.

"As soon as we met Pickle, she instantly stole all of our hearts," the Newton Animal Control said in a post celebrating Pickle finding a family to adopt her.

Pickle loves being held, playing with toys and purring, the animal control said.

"Pickle loves everybody and everybody loves Pickle," the animal control said. "It has been nothing short of a pleasure getting to spend time with her and watch her grow. Pickle has even helped, with her playful ways, in getting some of our less socialized cats to come out of their shells. We are so excited for this new chapter in Pickle’s life and couldn’t be happier that her story ends happily ever after."

