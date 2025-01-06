Longtime New Providence Firefighter's Dog Killed In Blaze: Fundraiser

Parlapiano's home was ravaged by a fire, destroying everything he owns and killing his dog, Breeze, according to a fundraiser.

At 3:28 p.m., firefighters responded to his home and found a heavy fire in the basement and first floor, New Providence Fire Department said. A second alarm was transmitted, bringing in additional support, firefighters said

The fire was declared under control at 4:38 p.m., firefighters said.

"We are all shocked and heartbroken that this happened so fast and unexpectedly," Lisa Correia, who organized the fundraiser said. "This fire took away a house where we spent every Christmas Eve, with memories I forever hold in my heart. Ralph... has given almost his whole life supporting his community, and now in his time of need, I'd like to give back to him.

As of Monday, Jan. 6 more than $100,000 has been raised.

