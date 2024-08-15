°

Police ID Man, 38, Killed By Car In New Brunswick

Authorities have identified the 38-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight in New Brunswick.

James Boyer, a city resident was struck by a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man on Townsend Street around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Chief Vincent Sabo said. Boyer pronounced dead at Robert Wood Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective McGarry of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3140.

