Two Netcong Families Lose Home In Two-Alarm Fire: Fundraiser

At 7 p.m., Firefighters responded to the blaze on Dell Avenue, the Netcong Fire Department said. Fire officials could see the flames while traveling on Route 183 and upgraded the fire to a second alarm, firefighters said.

Crews dealt with strong winds and freezing cold temperatures as they worked to extinguish the blaze, firefighters said.

Embers carried by the wind ignited a small fire in an adjacent yard on Allen Street, firefighters said. Byram Township Fire responded and extinguished the secondary fire, preventing further damage, firefighters said.

The Netcong Educational Foundation is raising money to assist the two families impacted. Donations can be made via Venmo to @NetcongEducationFoundation and donors are asked to write: Donation Drive in the memo line.

"As a community, we want to come together to wrap them in love and support as they navigate these trying times," the Netcong Education Foundation said.

Donors can also donate gift cards to places like ShopRite, Visa, Walmart, Doordash, Target and local restaurants, the Netcong Educational Foundation said. Donations can be sent to Netcong Elementary School with your child or dropped off at 24 Dell Ave.

For more information, contact 973-725-9208.

