Damaging 40 Garbage Trucks Gets Sussex County Man Probation: Prosecutor

Last May, Robert Bechaud broke into a Waste Management facility in Lafayette Township, damaging 40 garbage trucks and support vehicles by breaking windows, cutting fuel and brake lines and discharging fire extinguishers in the cab and engine compartments, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said.

Bechaud was also sentenced to 236 days time served, Murray said. He had previously pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal mischief and endangering another person, Murray said.

