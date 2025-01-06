NULL 27°

SHARE

Damaging 40 Garbage Trucks Gets Sussex County Man Probation: Prosecutor

A 59-year-old Stanhope Borough man was sentenced to three years probation on Friday, Jan. 3, after he broke into a waste management facility last year and damaged 40 garbage trucks, authorities said.

Waste Management garbage truck

Waste Management garbage truck

 Photo Credit: Coolcaesar/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Last May, Robert Bechaud broke into a Waste Management facility in Lafayette Township, damaging 40 garbage trucks and support vehicles by breaking windows, cutting fuel and brake lines and discharging fire extinguishers in the cab and engine compartments, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said.

Bechaud was also sentenced to 236 days time served, Murray said. He had previously pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal mischief and endangering another person, Murray said.

to follow Daily Voice Netcong-Byram-Stanhope and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE