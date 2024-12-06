Mount Olive Mayor Launches Fundraiser For Granddaughter Battling Brain Cancer

Wrenna has been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy and various treatments, Mount Olive Mayor Joe Nicastro, her grandfather said.

Nicastro has launched a fundraiser to assist his family with the many expenses they have faced. As of Friday, Dec. 6, almost $46,000 has been raised.

"This has been an incredibly difficult time for my daughter and her husband," Nicastro said. "Wrenna has been in the hospital for a while, but she will soon be going home to spend time with her brother and sister. Your support means so much to our family and will help with the many expenses they are facing during this challenging journey."

