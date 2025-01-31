Trying To Lure 12-Year-Old Into Prostitution In Mt. Laurel Gets Man 10 Years In Prison: Feds

In August 2023, Louis Goldenberg began interacting on a messaging application with an undercover agent, who was posing as a middle-aged woman with a 12-year-old niece, US Attorney Vikas Khanna said.

From August through September 2023, Goldenberg messaged the undercover agent, continuously expressing interest in having sexual contact with the minor, Khanna said. During one of the conversations, Goldenberg indicated a specific hotel in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey where he wanted to have sex with the minor, Khanna said.

On Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, Goldenberg traveled from Pennsylvania to the Mt. Laurel hotel, where he had a reservation for that evening, Khannas said. When Goldenberg arrived, he was arrested by law enforcement, Khannas said.

