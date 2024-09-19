Man Admits To Attempting To Hire Girl, 12, As Prostitute At Mount Laurel Hotel: Feds

Louis Goldenberg, 41, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Sept. 18, New Jersey's U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a news release. He was charged in September 2023 with attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution.

According to court documents and statements, Goldenberg started messaging an undercover agent posing as a middle-aged woman with a 12-year-old niece in August 2023. For the next month, Goldenberg continually expressed interest in having sex with the girl and arranged for a meeting at a Mount Laurel hotel.

Goldenberg traveled from Pennsylvania on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, and had a reservation at the hotel. Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested him when he arrived.

Goldenberg faces between 10 years and life in prison. His sentence will also include a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

