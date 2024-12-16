Trump Appoints Morristown Native As Ambassador To Ireland

Walsh, who runs the Walsh Company, a construction and real estate firm, was appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as ambassador to Ireland when he takes office next month.

"He is a great philanthropist in his local community, and previously served as the chairman of the New Jersey Schools Development Authority Board," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He is also a champion golfer, a very good asset for the Ambassador of Ireland to have. Do well Ed."

Walsh has been active in the Republican party, previously serving as a New Jersey delegate to the Republican National Convention, according to his Linkedin.

Headquartered in Morristown, the Walsh Company was founded in 2003 and now boasts more than 50 employees.

Walsh's philanthropic efforts include supporting the American Cancer Society, Somerset Hills Learning Institute, Interfaith Food Pantry of Morristown, Employment Horizons, and Family Service of Morris County, according to his company biography.

Walsh's appointment is subject to senate confirmation.

