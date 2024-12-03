Partly Cloudy 39°

Mysterious Drone Investigation Continues, Morris County Sheriff's Office Wants Photos

Authorities in Morris County said they are continuing to investigate reports of drones that have been spotted flying in the sky over the past month.

Drone spotted flying over Teaneck last month.

 Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Sam Barron

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon stressed there is no immediate danger to the public. Gannon is requesting any photographers send their higher resolution captures of the questionable flights to MCSODMU@co.morris.nj.us.

Residents in other areas have reported seeing the drones while authorities have asked people to remain cautious abut online misinformation. 

“We encourage the public to be mindful that what they read online may not be accurate,” officials said.

911 should only be used in emergencies, officials said.

