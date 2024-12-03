Mysterious Drone Investigation Continues, Morris County Sheriff's Office Wants Photos

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon stressed there is no immediate danger to the public. Gannon is requesting any photographers send their higher resolution captures of the questionable flights to MCSODMU@co.morris.nj.us.

Residents in other areas have reported seeing the drones while authorities have asked people to remain cautious abut online misinformation.

“We encourage the public to be mindful that what they read online may not be accurate,” officials said.

911 should only be used in emergencies, officials said.

