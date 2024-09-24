NJ's Top Educator Is Montgomery Middle School Teacher

Lachenauer, a civics and mindfulness teacher at Montgomery Upper Middle School in the Montgomery Township School District, earned the 2024-2025 New Jersey State Teacher of the Year. She remains in the runnings for the national award.

Lachenauer has taught at Montgomery Township for 18 years and her work has fostered socially conscious learners and has positively affected the health and well-being of both students and staff in the school district, the state Department of Education said.

“In New Jersey, we have made it a priority to uplift our students academically, but we know supporting our children means more than ensuring they have access to a best-in-the-nation public education – it means giving them a strong foundation of social and emotional supports that will help them thrive throughout their lives,” said Governor Phil Murphy.

“Stefanie Lachenauer is the kind of educator who cares for the whole student, from their academic growth to their emotional well-being. The lessons she has imparted to her students have set them up for lifelong success.”

Lachenauer said she always wanted to be a teacher, starting an academic summer camp in her backyard when she was 12. In school, Lachenauer said she struggled with stress and the desire to be perfect.

"School was very difficult for me. I earned good grades, but many days were an internal struggle," Lachenauer said in her application. "I knew that I wanted to be the teacher who understands that students are more than their studies; the teacher who not only sees the strength, power, and magic in each student, but also makes them feel seen, valued, and connected.”

Outside the classroom, Lachenauer serves as co-chair of the school's Compassion Care Team and created a Reflections Club to help students de-stress.

Raquel Estremera Rivera, the principal of Montgomery Upper Middle School called Lachenauer an "extraordinary educator."

"Her unwavering commitment to the well-being and development of students and staff sets her apart as a beacon of inspiration,” said EstremeraRivera, “Beyond the classroom, Ms. Lachenauer has expanded students' horizons by championing extracurricular travel opportunities, enriching their educational experiences.

