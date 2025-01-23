Dog Rescued After Falling Into Pond: Montgomery PD

At 10:33 a.m., officers, fire and EMS responded to a pond behind Avalon Lakes Court after the dog's owner got out of the backyard and fell into the pond, Montgomery police said.

Officer Salvatore Intili donned a personal flotation device with a safety rope held by Sergeant John Colucci and walked out onto the frozen ice, where he was able to grab the dog’s harness and pull the dog from the water, police said..

The dog was taken to a local animal hospital for evaluation and is expected to fully recover, police said.

