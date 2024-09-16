Woman, 23, Killed In Millstone Township Motorcycle Crash: State Police

Laura Wildner, 23, died in the crash on Friday, Sept. 13, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the wreck on County Route 1 in Millstone Township at around 4:27 p.m.

Investigators said Wildner was riding east on a Yamaha motorcycle and a Ford Edge was heading east. The SUV tried to make a left turn near milepost 4.3 when it was struck by the Yamaha.

Wildner was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Wildner was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, Apr. 8, 2001, and arrived in the U.S. in August 2002, according to her obituary from M. David DeMarco Funeral Home. She started living in Monroe in 2005 and graduated from Monroe Township High School in 2019.

Her obituary also said Wildner was a "standout" swimmer at the Peddie Aquatic Center in Hightstown and also loved riding horses. She most recently worked as a lead care manager at Sunrise Senior Living.

Wildner was also remembered for having a warm smile and easy demeanor.

"Our hearts are broken now and forever, but we take solace in the life that she lived — one of joy and caring to every living being, from her friends and family, to her residents, her canine and feline companions and any living creature in which she came into contact," her obituary read.

A visitation for Wildner will be held at the funeral home on Rhode Hall Road in Monroe from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Another visitation will also happen there at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 until funeral services begin at the home at 9:15 a.m.

Wildner will also have a funeral Mass at Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church on Applegarth Road in Monroe at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash remained under investigation, troopers said.

