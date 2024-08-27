Three Men Stole Motorcycles, ATV From Middletown Dealership: Police

Joshua Hueston, 28, of Union City; Ronald Terry, 33, of Newark; and Luis Ruben Cuevas, 30, of Brooklyn, NY; were arrested on Monday, Aug. 26, the Middletown Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the burglary at the Motorcycle Mall of Monmouth on Route 35 at around 3:06 a.m.

Investigators said the men were using two stolen work vans to take motorcycles. Police found five motorcycles and an ATV worth about $56,000 stolen from the business.

Officers arrested two men standing beside one of their vehicles. The third was captured after trying to run away from police.

All three were charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, burglary tools, two counts of receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit burglary. Ruben Cuevas was also charged with obstruction.

The men were held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution to await detention hearings.

Anyone who saw the robbery should call Middletown police at 732-615-2120.

