PA Man Attacked Middle Township Homeowner With Thermos In Side Yard, Police Say

Michael Bogue of Marcus Hook, PA, was arrested in the attack, the Middle Township Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 4. He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and criminal trespassing.

Middle Township police responded to an assault report on Lafayette Avenue in the Green Creek section at around 5:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Officers learned the homeowner first spotted a man in the home's side yard.

Investigators said the homeowner was hit in the head with a metal thermos when he confronted the man. The attacker then ran away from the home and police released a photo of the suspect.

Investigators identified Bogue, 33, as the suspected attacker. He was taken into custody on Friday, Nov. 29, and held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Katrina Fabio of Del Haven was also arrested in the case and charged with hindering apprehension. The 34-year-old was released on a summons.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Middle Township police at 609-465-8700.

