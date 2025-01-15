Middle Township Teacher Had Sexual Relationship With Student Living At Her Home: Prosecutor

Laura Caron, a 5th grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School, had a relationship with the student, who was born in 2005, between 2016 and 2020 when they resided in her home, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Michael Emmer in conjunction with Chief Tracey Super, of the Middle Township Police Department said.

Caron was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. She is still listed as a teacher at the Middle Township Elementary School website.

The Middle Township School District has been notified and is cooperating with law enforcement, authorities said. Counseling and support services are being made available to students, staff, and families who may be affected by this news, authorities said.

A district spokesperson did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

