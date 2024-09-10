Middle Township Man Had More Than 1,000 Child Porn Images, Prosecutors Say

Anthony Gilbert, 24, was arrested, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Investigators said Gilbert was identified as someone downloading and sharing child porn after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Several cellphones and devices were seized in the raid.

Forensic experts found pictures and videos of child pornography on the electronics. Gilbert turned himself in to police on Friday, Aug. 30

Gilbert was charged with second-degree possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. A second-degree possession charge is for those accused of having more than 1,000 child porn images.

Gilbert was held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility to await future court appearances. If convicted, he faces five to 10 years in prison.

Anyone with information about child exploitation should call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or send an anonymous tip online at cmcpo.tips.

