Rising Lenape HS Sophomore, Standout Athlete London DeShields Dies, 15

Born in Voorhees, London was a gymnast having finished second in the U.S. in her last season competing before she joined the Lenape HS track team, where she earned the "Newcomer of the Year" award, her obituary reads.

An "excellent" student adored by her teachers, London was also extremely close with her older sister, Sydney, and her cat, Pepper, according to her obituary.

Dozens of people mourned London's loss in the comment section on her Instagram page.

"Thinking of you London, I will miss your sweet voice and smile," one person said. "Watch over maddie for me💔🕊️"

"Gone far too soon," another added. "I am so honored to have been your friend and teammate. rest easy my love ❤️❤️"

London is survived by her parents, David A. DeShields and Lauren A. (nee Chatzidakis) DeShields; sister Sydney Maria DeShields; grandparents Larry and Randy Chatzidakis and Kevin and Billie Epps; along with countless more relatives, teammates, peers, friends, and loved ones.

Click here for London DeShields' complete obituary with service details.

