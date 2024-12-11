A grand jury indicted 37-year-old Franchesa Burgos-Gonzalez of Phoenix and 28-year-old Dyshawn Bostick on Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. They were charged with murder, conspiracy, and gun offenses.

The two were accused of being responsible for the June death of 33-year-old Isaac Bishop, who was reported missing on Tuesday, June 11. His body was discovered nearly three weeks later in a wooded area near 13th Avenue in Weymouth Township at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.

Bishop suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to state police.

"Isaac is truly loved and will be extremely missed," Bishop's family wrote on an Instagram page dedicated to finding him. "He was an amazing father, son, brother, and partner."

According to Bishop's family, his car was abandoned on Pine Grove Terrace in Newark with his wallet and identification inside the vehicle. He also wasn't seen at work, his daughter's graduation, or Father's Day, which the family said "none of which he would have willingly missed."

Investigators eventually linked Bostick and Burgos-Gonzalez to Bishop’s death, with cellphone data showing the three traveled toward Weymouth Township from North Jersey. The data also placed Bostick and Burgos-Gonzalez at the scene of the killing on the day Bishop was last seen alive.

Burgos-Gonzalez was extradited from Arizona and was awaiting a detention hearing. Bostick remains detained pending trial.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666 or visit ACPO.tips to submit anonymous tips online.

You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

