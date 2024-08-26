Six People Displaced After Condo Complex Fire Near Mays Landing, Red Cross Says

Firefighters responded to the Woodlands Condominiums at around 11:33 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, the Laureldale Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company said in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Crews remained at the scene for about three-and-a-half hours.

The Red Cross said it was helping six people from three families. Volunteers were providing victims with immediate needs like housing, food, and clothing.

Firefighters from Cardiff, Cologne, and Mays Landing also assisted at the scene.

