Six People Displaced After Condo Complex Fire Near Mays Landing, Red Cross Says

At least six people were without homes after a fire broke out at a condominium complex near Mays Landing, officials said.

A fire broke out at the Woodlands Condominiums in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ, on August 23, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Laureldale Fire Rescue
Chris Spiker
Firefighters responded to the Woodlands Condominiums at around 11:33 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, the Laureldale Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company said in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Crews remained at the scene for about three-and-a-half hours.

The Red Cross said it was helping six people from three families. Volunteers were providing victims with immediate needs like housing, food, and clothing.

Firefighters from Cardiff, Cologne, and Mays Landing also assisted at the scene.

