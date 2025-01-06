Matawan Man Sentenced For Hidden Bathroom Recordings, Distributing Child Porn: Prosecutor

Michael Mattina secretly recorded six female victims, including one 16 year-old victim, utilizing a hidden camera located in the bathroom of a residence in Brick Township. Further investigation revealed that Mattina posted the videos of the victims on two adult websites, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Mattina was originally charged in August 2020, Billhimer said. He pleaded guilty in July to distribution of child pornography and invasion of privacy, Billhimer said.

