Overcast 31°

SHARE

Matawan Man Sentenced For Hidden Bathroom Recordings, Distributing Child Porn: Prosecutor

A 59-year-old Matawan man was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Friday, Jan. 3, for recording women, including a 16-year-old girl using the bathroom at a residence in Brick Township, authorities said.

Michael Mattina

Michael Mattina

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

Michael Mattina secretly recorded six female victims, including one 16 year-old victim, utilizing a hidden camera located in the bathroom of a residence in Brick Township. Further investigation revealed that Mattina posted the videos of the victims on two adult websites, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Mattina was originally charged in August 2020, Billhimer said. He pleaded guilty in July to distribution of child pornography and invasion of privacy, Billhimer said. 

to follow Daily Voice Matawan-Aberdeen and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE