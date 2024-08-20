Man Robbed Two 7-Eleven Stores In Evesham On Same Day, Police Say

Bobbyjean Orak, 29, of Hamilton Township, was charged with second-degree robbery and criminal attempted robbery, and two counts of fourth-degree theft. The Evesham Township Police Department announced his arrest in a news release on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Officers responded to a robbery report at the 7-Eleven on East Main Street on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The suspect had already left by the time police arrived.

While investigating the first case, officers were called to another robbery report at the 7-Eleven on Greentree Road and that suspect also left before police arrived. Surveillance video showed the suspect was the same in both robberies and in both incidents, the suspect "threatened force" before leaving each store with cash.

About two weeks later, police responded to an attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven on East Main Street on Tuesday, Aug. 13. An employee told officers that a man demanded money but left before the employee gave him cash.

More surveillance video showed the suspect was the same as the one from the first two robberies. Orak was then identified as that suspect.

Orak was held in the Camden County Jail on unrelated charges. After completing his term there, he'll be transferred to the Burlington County Jail to await a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Evesham police at 856-983-1116 or 856-983-4699.

