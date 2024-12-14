Head-On Crash Involving Three Cars On Route 9 Sends 2 Drivers To Hospital: Marlboro PD

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. between Union Hill Road and the Manalapan Township border, when a vehicle traveling northbound entered the southbound lanes, colliding with another vehicle, Cpt. Steven Levy tells Daily Voice.

The crash resulted in two drivers being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third driver involved did not seek medical treatment at the scene.

Route 9 south was closed for several hours, with authorities reopening the roadway at approximately 3:45 a.m. due to the crash investigation and cleanup.

Ptlm. Brian Peterson of the Marlboro Township Police Department's Traffic and Safety Bureau is leading the investigation into the incident.

Levy did not say if any charges had been filed.

