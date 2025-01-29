Maple Shade School Bus Driver Fatally Struck By Another Bus: Police

The fatal crash happened at Maple Shade High School when a bus driver stepped outside of his vehicle and was struck by another school bus, sustaining fatal injuries, according to Maple Shade police.

The driver of the striking bus, also a district employee, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time, authorities said.

The district is reeling from the loss, with Superintendent Beth Norcia calling the late staff member "beloved" in a letter to families and staff.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share some very sad news with you. One of our beloved staff members has tragically passed away in an accident in our bus garage," Norcia wrote. "We know this loss will be felt throughout the community. As we all grieve as a school family, school will be cancelled tomorrow, Wednesday, January 29, 2025, for students. This will allow our school community to process this loss and support one another."

Crisis counselors will be available for students and staff throughout the week, and grief resources will be shared with families to help children cope, the superintendent said.

Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher also expressed his condolences, saying, "Our hearts go out to the victim’s family, Maple Shade School District, and the community, which is devastated by what happened this afternoon. I can ensure a thorough and complete investigation into the matter will be completed.”

The Maple Shade Traffic Unit and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office are leading the investigation.

