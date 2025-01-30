District IDs Maple Shade Bus Driver, Army Vet Killed By Bus

The fatal crash happened at Maple Shade High School when Hohwald stepped outside of his vehicle and was struck by another school bus, sustaining fatal injuries, according to Maple Shade police.

The driver of the striking bus, also a district employee, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time, authorities said.

"Jack Hohwald was more than just a school bus driver he was a friend, a mentor, and a dedicated community member who touched the lives of so many students and staff each day," Superintendent Beth Norcia said.. "For our students and staff, Jack was a constant, reassuring presence- a protector and a friend who took great pride in safely transporting our children to and from school each day. As we honor him, we reflect on the legacy he leaves behind: one of service, dedication, and love for his community."

Hohwald served in the United States Army for seven years and later was commander of the Post 66 American Legion, Norcia said. Hohwald also served in law enforcement before retiring in 1995, Norcia said.

To honor his legacy, students and staff are being asked to wear blue and yellow, the colors of the American Legion and the Maple Shade School District for the remainder of the week, the district said.

Crisis counselors will be available for students and staff throughout the week, and grief resources will be shared with families to help children cope, the superintendent said.

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family, Maple Shade School District, and the community, which is devastated by what happened," Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said.

The Maple Shade Traffic Unit and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office are leading the investigation.

A complete obituary has not been made available.

