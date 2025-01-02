Sabrina Surita, 38, died in the collision on Route 34 in Barton on Friday, Dec. 20, New York State Police said in a news release. The crash happened about 45 minutes west of Binghamton.

Troopers responded to the scene at around 1:26 p.m. Police found a Toyota Highlander and Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with each other. Photos from the scene showed severe front-end damage to the SUV and pickup.

Investigators said the Toyota was heading north when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking the Chevy. Great Valley paramedics and Waverly-Barton firefighters also helped at the scene.

Surita was a backseat passenger in the Toyota. She was pronounced dead at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in nearby Sayre, Pennsylvania.

A GoFundMe page was created in Surita's memory. The campaign had raised more than $10,000 from at least 61 donations as of press time.

Surita was remembered as "a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend."

"Sabrina brought light and love into the lives of everyone she met, and her sudden loss has left us heartbroken," wrote Erica Freeman, the fundraiser's organizer.

Two other people were pronounced dead at the scene. One was also in the backseat of the Toyota, 41-year-old Carlos Lorenzo of The Bronx, NY, and the other was the Chevy driver, 68-year-old Gary Sinsabaugh of Athens, PA.

The Toyota's driver, a 42-year-old Bronx woman, was critically injured. A 56-year-old Bronx man in the Toyota's front seat was expected to survive his injuries.

Route 34 was closed between Old Route 34 and Oxbow Road for several hours as police examined the scene. The crash remained under investigation.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Sabrina Surita.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manahawkin-Stafford and receive free news updates.